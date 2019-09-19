We are now two full weeks into the season. That’s enough to make real decisions based on what we’ve seen on the field, but it’s still early enough that we want to avoid overreacting too much. Some of our preseason expectations may still turn out to be right, even if matchups, health or a couple bounces here or there have thrown things off.

Which brings us to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We read about it all summer: Bruce Arians was coming to fix Jameis Winston and deliver huge fantasy production throughout the Tampa passing game. Well, not yet he hasn’t.

But fear not, those of you who invested in the Bucs. Hosting the Giants in Week 3 has all the makings of a “get healthy” game for the Bucs offense. Not only does Dr. Roto have Jameis Winston and Mike Evans highlighted on the positive side in this week’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column, but Shawn Childs is extremely bullish on O.J. Howard. Despite Howard being one of the most-dropped players in fantasy after a goose egg in Week 2, Childs has him as the No. 1 TE in Week 3. Childs says he’s a must-start this week and a tremendous value in DFS. Read all about it, along with a promo code for customized FullTime Fantasy rankings.

Links:

• Kevin Hanson’s Week 3 position rankings. Check out his full rankings for half-PPR and non-PPR, broken down by position: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex, DST and kicker.

• We mentioned Jameis and Evans, but check out the rest of Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. Then get Frank Gore and Jason Witten in your lineups.

• Adam Ronis has a few sneaky starts for Week 3. Royce Freeman, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and more.

• On the flip side, Frankie Taddeo has some risky guys he’s avoiding based on matchups and other factors. Don’t feel bad about having Joe Mixon or Tyrell Williams on your bench.

• Frankie also has Week 3 streaming options. This is the week you start Jacoby Brissett.

• And Adam Ronis’s Stock Watch takes a look at some guys who are trending up (like Christian Kirk) or down (like Tarik Cohen).

• Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report makes sense of the data and breaks down situations like the Steelers’ and Seahawks’ backfields.

ICYMI:

• Adam Ronis’s Week 3 Waiver Wire. There are still way too many Chiefs available. Or at least there were on Tuesday. But grab them if you still can.

• Frankie Taddeo’s Week 3 Droppables has all the guys you can cut ties with. Sorry, Mitchell Trubisky and Jordan Howard.

• And Dr. Roto’s Week 2 Superlatives. Congrats to the TD Vulture of the Week, Biggest Surprise, Biggest Bust and all other winners.

