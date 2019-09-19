Antonio Brown addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since signing with the Patriots, avoiding commenting on the NFL's investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct, assault and rape made against the four-time All-Pro wide receiver or his availability to play during the inquiry.

Reporters were given four questions to ask Brown and the exchange lasted just one minute. When asked about his standing with the league, Brown expressed his gratitude for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady before adding that he was focused on football.

When asked again if he had heard from the league about his availability for Week 3, when the team will host the Jets, Brown again reiterated that his focus was on the field.

"I appreciate that question," Brown said. "I'm just here to focus on ball. I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team."

Antonio Brown speaks to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots



(via @JoeGiza, @wbz) pic.twitter.com/RBmLb43DqQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 19, 2019

Brown, 31, faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that the league is investigating. He has not been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list since there is no criminal investigation into the allegations brought against him by Britney Taylor, a former trainer. Taylor accused of Brown sexual assault days before he was expected to debut with the Patriots, who quickly signed him following his release from Oakland after a series of incidents this summer.

The federal lawsuit filed by Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017. He allegedly exposed himself and kissed her without consent in the first incident. Later that month, Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back" and then bragged about the incident in profane emails attached to the lawsuit. Taylor also accused Brown of raping her in 2018 and reportedly met with the NFL about all of the accusations on Monday in a 10-hour meeting.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office and police department reached out to Taylor's lawyer this week regarding the first and second allegations of sexual assault she made against Brown but, due to the statute of limitations, there will be no criminal inquiry at least for the first two accusations against Brown from Taylor.

Brown faces a second allegation of sexual misconduct from an artist who he hired to paint a mural for him in his Pittsburgh-area home. His attorney, Darren Heitner, has issued statements in response to the accusations by both women, denying the allegations against his client. Through Heitner, Brown claimed that he and Taylor were engaged in a "consensual personal relationship" and that any sexual interaction was "entirely consensual."

Brown made four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in his debut for the Patriots in Week 2.