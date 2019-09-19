The Dolphins claimed former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton off waivers from the Cowboys, the team announced on Thursday.

Miami also waived guard/tackle Bryan Witzmann. The team claimed Charlton one day after his release from Dallas after two seasons. After exploring potential trades for the 24-year-old pass rusher, the Cowboys ultimately decided to cut him with veteran defensive end Robert Quinn returning from suspension.

On Monday, Charlton posted and then deleted "Free me" on Twitter. He then tweeted, "Trust me the last thing I want to do is have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again."

Drafted by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in 2017, Charlton had four sacks in 27 games and seven starts during his time in Dallas. He was inactive for the first two games of the 2019 season and was a healthy scratch in four of the past six games, dating back to the end of 2018.

The Dolphins will face the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, where Miami will reportedly start quarterback Josh Rosen instead of Ryan Fitzpatrick.