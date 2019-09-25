Ravens safety Earl Thomas said Baltimore "got tired" of the hype surrounding the Browns in the preseason, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

"The media was talking about [Odell Beckham Jr.] and that tandem and Baker Mayfield, the next savior," Thomas said the media at Ravens' practice. "Then, to add on to that, Coach [John Harbaugh] talked about it a couple of times in meetings. So guys kind of got tired about it."

Cleveland entered 2019 as the favorites to win the AFC North, per OddsShark. The Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. in August and entered 2019 with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have not reached the playoffs since 2002.

Thomas signed a four-year contract with the Ravens in March. The Texas product spent the first nine years of his career in Seattle, reaching six Pro Bowls.

Baltimore enters Sunday's matchup against the Browns atop the AFC North at 3–0. Cleveland is 1–2 after losing to the Rams on Sunday night.