Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is stepping away from the team to be present for the birth of his daughter, coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday.

According to Marrone, Ramsey informed the team during the offseason that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September.

"We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter," Marrone said, per the statement. "He will return to the team when he's ready, and we will provide an update at that time."

Ramsey's agent thanked Marrone in a tweet following the announcement.

Thanks coach, Jalen wouldn’t miss this moment for anything. https://t.co/gl1eFKqQeV — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) September 25, 2019

Ramsey requested a trade following a Week 2 loss to the Texans after he felt disrespected by the Jaguars' organization, revealing in a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast that an upsetting conversation with team management was the final push for his decision.

Ramsey played in the Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, although his stance on being dealt has not changed. The Jaguars have no plans to trade Ramsey despite his request.

The All-Pro cornerback missed Monday's practice with an illness. He also did not practice on Wednesday due to injuries to his lower back and hamstrings.

Ramsey, 24, still has two years left on his rookie contract. He is making $3.6 million this year and is set to make $13.7 million in 2020 after the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option in the spring.

The Jaguars will face the Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.