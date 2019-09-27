Baker Mayfield took aim at Antonio Brown on Instagram on Friday. The Browns quarterback mentioned Brown in response to a commentor who called Mayfield's Instagram post "AB'ish style."

Mayfield posted a photo from his time at Oklahoma on Friday with the caption, "Just some undersized Walk On... Keep that same energy." He then noted Brown's string of controversies in response to a critical comment.

"Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off," Mayfield wrote in reference to Brown.

Mayfield and the Browns enter Week 4 second in the AFC North at 1–2. They face the Ravens on Sunday, with kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The free-agent wide receiver had a tumultuous offseason with the Raiders before being released on Sept. 7. Brown injured his foot in a cryotherapy chamber on Aug. 7, then threatened to retire during the preseason due to a helmet dispute with the NFL.

Brown was signed by the Patriots shortly after his exit from Oakland but released by New England on Sept. 20. The four-time All-Pro was accused of rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor on Sept. 10 and additionally accused of sending 'intimidating' text messages to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.