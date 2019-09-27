Baker Mayfield Jabs Antonio Brown With Helmet Comment on Instagram

Mayfield called out Brown for the wide receiver's helmet dispute with the NFL and his incident in a cryotherapy chamber.

By Michael Shapiro
September 27, 2019

Baker Mayfield took aim at Antonio Brown on Instagram on Friday. The Browns quarterback mentioned Brown in response to a commentor who called Mayfield's Instagram post "AB'ish style."

Mayfield posted a photo from his time at Oklahoma on Friday with the caption, "Just some undersized Walk On... Keep that same energy." He then noted Brown's string of controversies in response to a critical comment.

"Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off," Mayfield wrote in reference to Brown. 

Mayfield and the Browns enter Week 4 second in the AFC North at 1–2. They face the Ravens on Sunday, with kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The free-agent wide receiver had a tumultuous offseason with the Raiders before being released on Sept. 7. Brown injured his foot in a cryotherapy chamber on Aug. 7, then threatened to retire during the preseason due to a helmet dispute with the NFL. 

Brown was signed by the Patriots shortly after his exit from Oakland but released by New England on Sept. 20. The four-time All-Pro was accused of rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor on Sept. 10 and additionally accused of sending 'intimidating' text messages to another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message