Quarterback

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Two things are aligning nicely for Wilson to have a big week: 1) The Cardinals play at a very fast pace, which means that the Seahawks should be able to run more plays than they usually do. 2) The Cardinals defense is atrocious and Wilson should have plenty of time to find his receivers downfield. Put these two things together, and we should see Wilson throw for about 280 yards and two or three TDs.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

How many of you know how good Tampa Bay’s run defense has been thus far? They are the second-best in the NFL. This should mean that Rams RB Todd Gurley will struggle a bit, which will put the ball in Jared Goff’s hands. Goff has not thrown for over 300 passing yards yet this season, but I think that changes in Week 4. The only thing that could hurt Goff is if the Rams defense stifles Bucs QB Jameis Winston and the game becomes an early blowout.

Running Backs

Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans

Heading into last week, the Panthers run defense was one of the worst in the NFL, even letting up 100 yards to Peyton Barber and the Bucs. The Panthers were a bit stingier last week against the Cardinals, but the Cardinals were playing from behind so they really could not do much with their running game. This week I expect the Texans to try to establish the run with Carlos Hyde early on. If this goes to plan, they will stick with the run game to try to keep the Panthers’ explosive offense off the field. Hyde is not usually a player I target, but I think he finds the end zone for sure on Sunday.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

The beauty of Kerryon Johnson is that he is one of the few three-down running backs left in the game. If the Lions are leading, they will want him to run the ball and take some time off the clock to keep the Chiefs offense off the field. If the Lions are losing, Johnson will be in the game as a receiving back, looking to help QB Matthew Stafford as an outlet receiver. Either way, Johnson should put up about 15-20 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

In Week 1, the Broncos run defense let up 85 yards to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. In Week 2, the Broncos run defense let up 153 yards rushing to the Bears offense. In Week 3, Denver’s run defense allowed Packers RB Jamaal Williams to average 4.9 yards per carry. This ineptitude should provide for a perfect storm for Fournette who has yet to have a breakout game. This might be it—to the tune of 100-plus rushing yards and a TD. Lock him into your lineups Visionary style!

Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Remember back in Week 1 when Lockett only had one reception? That seems so long ago, as he has had 21 receptions in the last two weeks. In Week 4 he draws the hapless Cardinals, who are missing their best defensive player, CB Patrick Peterson, who is still on suspension. The Cardinals run a fast-paced offense, which should give the Seahawks more offensive plays than usual. I will be the most shocked fantasy expert in the country if Lockett doesn’t have a big game on Sunday.

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

Two things lead me to believe that Golladay is going to have a big game against the Chiefs. First, the game total is at a 55 which means that Las Vegas thinks the game is going to be very high scoring. Additionally, Golladay was a huge disappointment in Week 3 against the Eagles, where he only had two catches for 17 yards. Recency bias is one of my favorite visionary narratives and for that reason alone, I love Golladay to have 100-plus yards receiving and a TD.

Josh Gordon, New England Patriots

After playing well against the Jets in Week 3, Gordon seems primed for another big game against the division rival Bills in Week 4. With Julian Edelman not at 100% due to a chest injury, look for QB Tom Brady to challenge the Bills secondary by throwing a few deep passes to Gordon. Gordon had 11 targets last week and could have double-digit targets again in this game.

Tight Ends

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are the worst defense against opposing tight ends in the NFL, and Dissly has five TDs in only seven career starts. Last week the Panthers’ Greg Olsen lit the Cardinals up for 75 yards and two scores, and in Week 4 Dissly might just do the same. As you can see from this article, I really like the Seahawks to crush the Cardinals, and Dissly might be the best bet to score a TD on the team.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

This pick is predicated on Colts WR T.Y. Hilton being unavailable to play on Sunday. If that happens (Hilton has not practiced yet this week), the Colts are going to have to mix it up on offense and try to get all their receivers involved in the passing attack. The Raiders have been relatively stingy against the run but are the eighth-worst team in the NFL against opposing tight ends. Eric Ebron is another good option, but I like Doyle a bit more as he is the receiver who does the most damage between the 20-yards lines and I think he will feast in the middle of the field.

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions. Lose Saquon Barkley this week? Fantasy Assistant can automatically help you pick the best replacement. Join now for a free seven-day trial. Use promo code sifantasy for 30% off your first month or year.