Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are "not close" to reaching a new contract agreement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

According to Schefter, the two sides are not expected to agree on a new deal anytime in the near future despite owner Jerry Jones recently claiming that an extension was "imminent."

Jones also seemed confident in May that Dallas would reach an agreement with Prescott before the season's start, telling reporters that negotiations were "going well." No deal was ever reached.

While there haven't been any setbacks during the course of the negotiations, Schefter reported that the deal has never gotten close to being completed and is not close now.

Prescott and his camp turned down a $30 million a year offer last month despite reassurance from the quarterback that he wanted "to be a Cowboy forever."

In his first three seasons, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the postseason twice and has gone 32–16 in the regular season. He threw for 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 67.7% of his passes in 2018.

Prescott, 26, has led the Cowboys to a 3-0 start to the 2019 season, completing a league-best 74.5% of his passes for 920 yards and nine touchdowns. He trails only Mahomes for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns and quarterback rating (128.0).

The Cowboys face the Saints on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.