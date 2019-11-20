Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy.
Week 12 fantasy football WR rankings:
- WR1 Julio Jones vs. TB
- WR2 Michael Thomas vs. CAR
- WR3 Chris Godwin @ ATL
- WR4 Mike Evans @ ATL
- WR5 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. MIA
- WR6 Davante Adams @ SF
- WR7 Allen Robinson II vs. NYG
- WR8 DeAndre Hopkins vs. IND
- WR9 D.J. Moore @ NO
- WR10 Calvin Ridley vs. TB
- WR11 Tyler Lockett @ PHI
- WR12 Cooper Kupp vs. BAL
- WR13 Zach Pascal @ HOU
- WR14 Jamison Crowder vs. OAK
- WR15 Julian Edelman vs. DAL
- WR16 Tyrell Williams @ NYJ
- WR17 Kenny Golladay @ WAS
- WR18 Terry McLaurin vs. DET
- WR19 D.J. Chark @ TEN
- WR20 Jarvis Landry vs. MIA
- WR21 Emmanuel Sanders vs. GB
- WR22 Curtis Samuel @ NO
- WR23 Golden Tate @ CHI
- WR24 DK Metcalf @ PHI
- WR25 Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
- WR26 Juju Smith-Schuster @ CIN
- WR27 Amari Cooper @ NE
- WR28 Cole Beasley vs. DEN
- WR29 Hunter Renfrow @ NYJ
- WR30 A.J. Green vs. PIT
- WR31 Alex Erickson vs. PIT
- WR32 Dede Westbrook @ TEN
- WR33 DeVante Parker @ CLE
- WR34 Michael Gallup @ NE
- WR35 Robby Anderson vs. OAK
- WR36 Marvin Jones @ WAS
- WR37 Sterling Shepard @ CHI
- WR38 John Brown vs. DEN
- WR39 Mohamed Sanu vs. DAL
- WR40 Nelson Agholor vs. SEA
- WR41 Deebo Samuel vs. GB
- WR42 Brandin Cooks vs. BAL
- WR43 Will Fuller V vs. IND
- WR44 Danny Amendola @ WAS
- WR45 Allen Hurns @ CLE
- WR46 Chris Conley @ TEN
- WR47 James Washington @ CIN
- WR48 A.J. Brown vs. JAX
- WR49 Russell Gage vs. TB
- WR50 Demaryius Thomas vs. OAK
- WR51 Courtland Sutton @ BUF
- WR52 Corey Davis vs. JAX
- WR53 Josh Gordon @ PHI
- WR54 Marquise Brown @ LAR
- WR55 Taylor Gabriel vs. NYG
- WR56 Marcus Johnson @ HOU
- WR57 Ted Ginn Jr. vs. CAR
- WR58 Randall Cobb @ NE
- WR59 Anthony Miller vs. NYG
- WR60 Darius Slayton @ CHI
- WR61 Jordan Matthews vs. SEA
- WR62 Kelvin Harmon vs. DET
- WR63 Kenny Stills vs. IND
- WR64 Adam Humphries vs. JAX
- WR65 Jarius Wright @ NO
- WR66 N'Keal Harry vs. DAL
- WR67 Josh Reynolds vs. BAL
- WR68 Willie Snead IV @ LAR
- WR69 Albert Wilson @ CLE
- WR70 Kendrick Bourne vs. GB
- WR71 Geronimo Allison @ SF
- WR72 Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ SF
- WR73 Tim Patrick @ BUF
- WR74 Zay Jones @ NYJ
- WR75 Chester Rogers @ HOU
- WR76 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vs. SEA
- WR77 Tre'Quan Smith vs. CAR
- WR78 Jakobi Meyers vs. DAL
- WR79 David Moore @ PHI
- WR80 Diontae Johnson @ CIN
- WR81 Isaiah McKenzie vs. DEN
- WR82 Trey Quinn vs. DET
- WR83 Keelan Cole @ TEN
- WR84 Jakeem Grant @ CLE
- WR85 Justin Hardy vs. TB
- WR86 DaeSean Hamilton @BUF
- WR87 Allen Lazard @ SF
- WR88 Rashard Higgins vs. MIA
- WR89 Scott Miller @ ATL
- WR90 Breshad Perriman @ ATL
- WR91 Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NYG
- WR92 DeAndre Carter vs. IND
- WR93 Miles Boykin @ LAR
- WR94 Tajae Sharpe vs. JAX
- WR95 Mack Hollins vs. SEA
- WR96 Seth Roberts @ LAR
