Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 96 wide receivers for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Week 12 fantasy football WR rankings:

WR1 Julio Jones vs. TB

WR2 Michael Thomas vs. CAR

WR3 Chris Godwin @ ATL

WR4 Mike Evans @ ATL

WR5 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. MIA

WR6 Davante Adams @ SF

WR7 Allen Robinson II vs. NYG

WR8 DeAndre Hopkins vs. IND

WR9 D.J. Moore @ NO

WR10 Calvin Ridley vs. TB

WR11 Tyler Lockett @ PHI

WR12 Cooper Kupp vs. BAL

WR13 Zach Pascal @ HOU

WR14 Jamison Crowder vs. OAK

WR15 Julian Edelman vs. DAL

WR16 Tyrell Williams @ NYJ

WR17 Kenny Golladay @ WAS

WR18 Terry McLaurin vs. DET

WR19 D.J. Chark @ TEN

WR20 Jarvis Landry vs. MIA

WR21 Emmanuel Sanders vs. GB

WR22 Curtis Samuel @ NO

WR23 Golden Tate @ CHI

WR24 DK Metcalf @ PHI

WR25 Tyler Boyd vs. PIT

WR26 Juju Smith-Schuster @ CIN

WR27 Amari Cooper @ NE

WR28 Cole Beasley vs. DEN

WR29 Hunter Renfrow @ NYJ

WR30 A.J. Green vs. PIT

WR31 Alex Erickson vs. PIT

WR32 Dede Westbrook @ TEN

WR33 DeVante Parker @ CLE

WR34 Michael Gallup @ NE

WR35 Robby Anderson vs. OAK

WR36 Marvin Jones @ WAS

WR37 Sterling Shepard @ CHI

WR38 John Brown vs. DEN

WR39 Mohamed Sanu vs. DAL

WR40 Nelson Agholor vs. SEA

WR41 Deebo Samuel vs. GB

WR42 Brandin Cooks vs. BAL

WR43 Will Fuller V vs. IND

WR44 Danny Amendola @ WAS

WR45 Allen Hurns @ CLE

WR46 Chris Conley @ TEN

WR47 James Washington @ CIN

WR48 A.J. Brown vs. JAX

WR49 Russell Gage vs. TB

WR50 Demaryius Thomas vs. OAK

WR51 Courtland Sutton @ BUF

WR52 Corey Davis vs. JAX

WR53 Josh Gordon @ PHI

WR54 Marquise Brown @ LAR

WR55 Taylor Gabriel vs. NYG

WR56 Marcus Johnson @ HOU

WR57 Ted Ginn Jr. vs. CAR

WR58 Randall Cobb @ NE

WR59 Anthony Miller vs. NYG

WR60 Darius Slayton @ CHI

WR61 Jordan Matthews vs. SEA

WR62 Kelvin Harmon vs. DET

WR63 Kenny Stills vs. IND

WR64 Adam Humphries vs. JAX

WR65 Jarius Wright @ NO

WR66 N'Keal Harry vs. DAL

WR67 Josh Reynolds vs. BAL

WR68 Willie Snead IV @ LAR

WR69 Albert Wilson @ CLE

WR70 Kendrick Bourne vs. GB

WR71 Geronimo Allison @ SF

WR72 Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ SF

WR73 Tim Patrick @ BUF

WR74 Zay Jones @ NYJ

WR75 Chester Rogers @ HOU

WR76 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vs. SEA

WR77 Tre'Quan Smith vs. CAR

WR78 Jakobi Meyers vs. DAL

WR79 David Moore @ PHI

WR80 Diontae Johnson @ CIN

WR81 Isaiah McKenzie vs. DEN

WR82 Trey Quinn vs. DET

WR83 Keelan Cole @ TEN

WR84 Jakeem Grant @ CLE

WR85 Justin Hardy vs. TB

WR86 DaeSean Hamilton @BUF

WR87 Allen Lazard @ SF

WR88 Rashard Higgins vs. MIA

WR89 Scott Miller @ ATL

WR90 Breshad Perriman @ ATL

WR91 Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NYG

WR92 DeAndre Carter vs. IND

WR93 Miles Boykin @ LAR

WR94 Tajae Sharpe vs. JAX

WR95 Mack Hollins vs. SEA

WR96 Seth Roberts @ LAR

