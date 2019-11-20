Fantasy Football: Week 12 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy.
Week 12 fantasy football RB PPR rankings:
- RB1 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. CAR
RB2 Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO
RB3 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE
RB4 Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI
RB5 Nick Chubb, CLE vs. MIA
RB6 Leonard Fournette, JAX @ TEN
RB7 Tevin Coleman, SF vs. GB
RB8 Todd Gurley II, LAR vs. BAL
RB9 Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAX
RB10 Aaron Jones, GB @ SF
RB11 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. OAK
RB12 Derrius Guice, WAS vs. DET
- RB13 Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. MIA
- RB14 Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI
- RB15 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. NYG
- RB16 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF
- RB17 James White, NE vs. DAL
- RB18 Benny Snell, PIT @ CIN
- RB19 Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ
- RB20 Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE
- RB21 Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR
- RB22 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. SEA
- RB23 Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL
- RB24 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. DEN
- RB25 Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN
- RB26 Brian Hill, ATL vs. TB
- RB27 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. SEA
- RB28 Sony Michel, NE vs. DAL
- RB29 Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF
- RB30 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. IND
- RB31 Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU
- RB32 Latavius Murray, NO vs. CAR
- RB33 Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF
- RB34 Joe Mixon, CIN vs. PIT
- RB35 David Montgomery, CHI vs. NYG
- RB36 Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU
- RB37 J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS
- RB38 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. DAL
- RB39 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. IND
- RB40 Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. DET
- RB41 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. GB
- RB42 Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS
- RB43 Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ
- RB44 Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL
- RB45 Dion Lewis, TEN vs. JAX
- RB46 Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. TB
- RB47 Frank Gore, BUF vs. DEN
- RB48 Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR
- RB49 Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. OAK
- RB50 Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE
- RB51 Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS
- RB52 Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI
- RB53 DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ
- RB54 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. PIT
- RB55 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. BAL
- RB56 Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN
- RB57 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU
- RB58 Ryquell Armstead, JAX @ TEN
- RB59 Myles Gaskin, MIA @ CLE
- RB60 Justice Hill, BAL @ LAR
- RB61 Wendell Smallwood, WAS vs. DET
- RB62 Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. BAL
- RB63 Wayne Gallman Jr., NYG @ CHI
- RB64 Ty Montgomery, NYJ vs. OAK
