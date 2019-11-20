Fantasy Football: Week 12 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 64 running backs for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Week 12 fantasy football RB PPR rankings:

RB1 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. CAR

RB2 Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO

RB3 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE

RB4 Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI

RB5 Nick Chubb, CLE vs. MIA

RB6 Leonard Fournette, JAX @ TEN

RB7 Tevin Coleman, SF vs. GB

RB8 Todd Gurley II, LAR vs. BAL

RB9 Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAX

RB10 Aaron Jones, GB @ SF

RB11 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. OAK

RB12 Derrius Guice, WAS vs. DET

RB13 Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. MIA

RB14 Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI

RB15 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. NYG

RB16 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF

RB17 James White, NE vs. DAL

RB18 Benny Snell, PIT @ CIN

RB19 Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ

RB20 Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE

RB21 Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR

RB22 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. SEA

RB23 Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL

RB24 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. DEN

RB25 Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN

RB26 Brian Hill, ATL vs. TB

RB27 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. SEA

RB28 Sony Michel, NE vs. DAL

RB29 Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF

RB30 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. IND

RB31 Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU

RB32 Latavius Murray, NO vs. CAR

RB33 Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF

RB34 Joe Mixon, CIN vs. PIT

RB35 David Montgomery, CHI vs. NYG

RB36 Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU

RB37 J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS

RB38 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. DAL

RB39 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. IND

RB40 Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. DET

RB41 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. GB

RB42 Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS

RB43 Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ

RB44 Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL

RB45 Dion Lewis, TEN vs. JAX

RB46 Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. TB

RB47 Frank Gore, BUF vs. DEN

RB48 Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR

RB49 Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. OAK

RB50 Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE

RB51 Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS

RB52 Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI

RB53 DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ

RB54 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. PIT

RB55 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. BAL

RB56 Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN

RB57 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU

RB58 Ryquell Armstead, JAX @ TEN

RB59 Myles Gaskin, MIA @ CLE

RB60 Justice Hill, BAL @ LAR

RB61 Wendell Smallwood, WAS vs. DET

RB62 Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. BAL

RB63 Wayne Gallman Jr., NYG @ CHI

RB64 Ty Montgomery, NYJ vs. OAK

