Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups data and metrics.

NBA DFS (Monday, December 9)

Here is the "Back On Our Grind" Monday edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have nine games on the NBA slate to start this week. The Clippers and Pacers meet in what should be the most competitive game on the slate. We have three games with implied totals over 225: Detroit @ New Orleans, Sacramento @ Houston, and Minnesota @ Phoenix.

On the injury front, there is nothing significant to report as of yet, but we could see the return of Ja Morant and Gordon Hayward this evening.

C Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $10,100 , FanDuel: $10,800, Yahoo: $51

We rarely start the slate with a center, but Drummond is in an excellent spot vs. the defensively-challenged Pelicans. New Orleans allows opposing centers to shoot 65% from the field. Centers also average over 15 boards per game vs. the Pelicans.

PF/C Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

DraftKings: $7,800 , FanDuel: $8,900, Yahoo: $37

There is a chance that Malcolm Brogdon is out tonight when the Pacers take on the Clippers at home. If Brogdon is out, more of the load will fall on Sabonis. Domantas is a double-double machine who has scored over 45 fantasy points in three of his past four games.

PG/SG Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $7,100, FanDuel: $8,500, Yahoo: $35

Holiday and the Pelicans have the fourth-highest implied team total on this evening's slate. Jrue can fill the stat sheet with the best of them. He averages over 40 fantasy point a game and has a plus matchup vs. the Pistons.

SF/PF Kelly Oubre Jr., Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $6,700, FanDuel: $7,300, Yahoo: $27

A big total for a Phoenix Suns game means it's time to fire up bucket master Kelly Oubre Jr, The Suns' swingman numbers go up across the board when he plays at home, Minnesota is 18th vs. opposing small forwards.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,900 , FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $30

Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant should make his return to the hardwood vs. the Golden State Warriors. Ja picked the perfect game to come back as the Dubs are the worst team in the league vs. opposing point guards. Morant is in line for a big game.

SF/PF Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $3,000, FanDuel: $6,000, Yahoo: $29

Gordon Hayward could make his return to the Celtics lineup tonight, and he is priced to play, specifically on DraftKings, where he is only $3,000. If Hayward goes, he will likely see limited minutes, but at such a low price, he will exceed fantasy value.

