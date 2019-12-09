Fantasy Football: Week 15 Early Rankings
Week 14 isn’t officially over yet, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead. Maybe you’ve already won or lost your matchup. Maybe you’re far enough ahead that the result of Monday Night Football is meaningless. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, Sports Illustrated is here to give you a quick glance at the Fantasy week to come.
The following is our too-early look at Week 15 rankings. It’s a quick breakdown of the top 10 players at every crucial fantasy position for the upcoming weekend slate in PPR formats. Check back later in the week for official rankings from Kevin Hanson and Shawn Childs.
QUARTERBACKS
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets
- Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans @ Titans
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Rams
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Panthers
- Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Falcons
- Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Texans
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Bears
- Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts
RUNNING BACKS
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings @ Chargers
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns @ Cardinals
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Dolphins
- Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Rams
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Texans
- Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Raiders
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts
- Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks @ Panthers
- Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Jaguars
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts
- Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Bears
- Julien Edelman, New England Patriots @ Bengals
- DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans @ Titans
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vikings
- D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys
- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Rams
TIGHT ENDS
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Falcons
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets
- Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vikings
- Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Jaguars
- Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Dolphins
- Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons @ 49ers
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns @ Cardinals
- Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts @ Saints
KICKERS
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys
- Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts
- Matt Prater, Detroit Lions vs. Buccaneers
- Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions
- Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks
- Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Bears
- Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins
- Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals vs. Browns
DST
- New England Patriots @ Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Falcons
- New Orleans Saints vs. Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings @ Chargers
- Buffalo Bills @ Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions
