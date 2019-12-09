Fantasy Football: Week 15 Early Rankings

An early look at our Week 15 fantasy football rankings at all the major positions.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 isn’t officially over yet, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead. Maybe you’ve already won or lost your matchup. Maybe you’re far enough ahead that the result of Monday Night Football is meaningless. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, Sports Illustrated is here to give you a quick glance at the Fantasy week to come.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The following is our too-early look at Week 15 rankings. It’s a quick breakdown of the top 10 players at every crucial fantasy position for the upcoming weekend slate in PPR formats. Check back later in the week for official rankings from Kevin Hanson and Shawn Childs.

QUARTERBACKS

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans @ Titans Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Rams Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Panthers Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Falcons Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Texans Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Bears Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts

RUNNING BACKS

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings @ Chargers Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns @ Cardinals Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Dolphins Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Rams Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Texans Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Raiders Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks @ Panthers Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Jaguars

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Bears Julien Edelman, New England Patriots @ Bengals DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans @ Titans Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vikings D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Rams

TIGHT ENDS

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Falcons Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vikings Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Jaguars Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Dolphins Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons @ 49ers David Njoku, Cleveland Browns @ Cardinals Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts @ Saints

KICKERS

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Colts Matt Prater, Detroit Lions vs. Buccaneers Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Bears Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals vs. Browns

DST

New England Patriots @ Bengals Baltimore Ravens vs. Jets Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins San Francisco 49ers vs. Falcons New Orleans Saints vs. Colts Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Bills Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos Minnesota Vikings @ Chargers Buffalo Bills @ Steelers Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Lions

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!