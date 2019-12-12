Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Suddenly in control of their postseason destiny, the Ravens look to remain atop the AFC on Thursday night when they host the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV

The Ravens (11–2) already held the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Patriots by virtue of their Week 9 victory and then got help from the Chiefs as they dealt the Patriots a 23–16 loss Sunday. That outcome, coupled with Baltimore's 24–17 victory at Buffalo on Sunday, pushed the Ravens one game clear of the rest of the conference and clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season.

John Harbaugh's team can wrap up back-to-back AFC North titles with one victory over its final three games. Baltimore, who can also clinch a first-round bye with a victory and a loss by either the Patriots or Chiefs, set a franchise record with its ninth consecutive victory Sunday. The team's 11–2 record is also the best in club history after 13 games. The win came with the Ravens not at their best offensively, as the Bills did well to contain quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson finished with 40 rushing yards, his lowest total since gaining just six yards in Week 1, but did join Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He only had 145 passing yards, but did have three TD tosses, giving Jackson 28 for the season.

Baltimore has yielded 15.1 points and 278.6 yards per game during its nine-game winning streak.

The Jets (5–8) have won four of their last five after rallying to defeat the Dolphins 22–21 on Sunday. Sam Darnold engineered a seven-play, 49-yard drive in the final 1:33 to set up Sam Ficken's game-winning 44-yard field goal as time expired. It capped a productive day in which Darnold threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes and finished with 270 yards through the air.

Robby Anderson was his favorite target, finishing with seven catches for 116 yards and a score after tight end Ryan Griffin suffered an ankle injury early.

Former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, who signed a 5-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in March, will not face his old team due to a groin injury that resulted in him being put on Injured Reserve last week. Mosley suffered the injury in the season opener and then aggravated it in a Week 7 loss to New England.

The Jets snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Ravens in the most recent meeting, recording a 24–16 win in 2016. Baltimore is 5–0 at home vs. New York, winning those games by a combined 120–56.