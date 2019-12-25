Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of C.J. Beathard's Brother

Michael Mosley, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of two men, including the younger brother of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard, has been arrested outside of Nashville, Metro Nashville Police announced Wednesday.

Mosley, 23, is accused of two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, police said.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed to death during an altercation that began at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday outside of Nashville's Dogwood Bar & Grill.

Police said the argument began over a woman inside the bar and turned into a larger fight involving more people outside. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital, according to Nashville police.

Clayton Beathard just completed his junior season at Long Island University, where he played quarterback and appeared in seven games.

C.J. Beathard, who has served as the Niners' third-string quarterback and has been inactive for the entire season season, headed back to Nashville to be with family after receiving the news and missed San Francisco's win Saturday over the Rams.

Following San Francisco's 34–31 victory, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an emotional speech to honor Beathard and his brother.

"I spent an hour with him last night," Shanahan said. "He was exactly what anyone of us would've been last night—distraught, struggling to talk.

"He barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped and just goes, 'You make sure the guys go out and win this game.' I didn't want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn’t mean anything compared to his brother, we all know that.

"But you guys also know C.J. And he's got our backs as much as any of us got his. It's a special day for us, I'm so thankful that you guys can do that for him because that was the last thing he said to me and I know that's still meant a lot to him so I appreciate you guys for that."

Police had said Mosley was among the four people wanted for questioning who were seen in the surveillance video released this weekend.

At the time of the attack, he was free on bond in the December 2018 assault of a 37-year-old woman at an area Walmart.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault.