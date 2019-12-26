Flexed to the Sunday Night Football prime-time slot and loaded with playoff implications, Seattle hosts San Francisco in the final match on the NFL Week 17 betting card. The NFC West title, plus NFC playoff positioning, is on the line when the Seahawks and 49ers meet at 8:20 p.m. ET, on Dec. 29, 2019, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA.

Spread: 49ers -3 (-120) | Seahawks +3 (+100)

Moneyline: 49ers (-180) | Seahawks (+160)

Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers’ Recent Form

San Francisco moved to first overall in the NFC following a 34-31 win at home over Los Angeles during Week 16 action. It was an impressive victory, as the 49ers were down 21-10 in the second quarter and the Rams offense was rolling. Prior to that, San Francisco lost at home to Atlanta (29-22) and defeated New Orleans (48-46) on the road.

· Betting Record: SU 12-3 | ATS 8-6-1 | O/U 8-7-0

· Offense: Second, scoring 30.2 points per game

· Defense: Eighth, allowing 19.3 points per game

· Turnover Rank: 12th with a +4 differential

Seattle Seahawks’ Recent Form

Falling to fifth overall, into an NFC Wild Card playoff position, Seattle lost 27-13 at home to Arizona in Week 16. The Seahawks played terrible on both sides of the ball, as the offense posted just 224 total yards while the defense allowed 412 total yards. Seattle defeated Carolina (30-24) and lost to the Rams (28-12) during two previous road games.

· Betting Record: SU 11-4 | ATS 7-7-1 | O/U 8-7-0

· Offense: Ninth, scoring 25.6 points per game

· Defense: 21, allowing 24.8 points per game

· Turnover Rank: Fifth with a +12 differential

Playoff Implications: What’s at Stake in the SNF Finale?

With a win, San Francisco earns a first-round bye and home-field advantage during the NFC playoffs. A loss drops the 49ers to the fifth seed and sends them on the road to face Philadelphia or Dallas in the Wild Card round next week. A tie game brings several scenarios into play, which could result in San Francisco finishing anywhere from first to third.

Seattle has lost two of the last three, but will claim the NFC West title with a victory here. The Seahawks finish second and earn a first-round bye, with a win and a Green Bay loss. If the Packers and Saints both lose, Seattle clinches first and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a win. A loss leaves Seattle in the same fifth seed scenario above.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Recent History – Week 10 Rematch

Seattle went into San Francisco and won 27-24 in overtime during Week 10 action. The 49ers tied the game with a last-second field goal before Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard game winner in OT. Seattle is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS at home during the last eight meetings in the NFC West rivalry series. Those numbers take a back seat to Seattle’s injury woes.

Injury Update: Seattle Loses Top Running Backs

Seattle’s loss in Arizona was costly as running backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) were lost for the season. They join Rashaad Penny (knee) who was placed on injured reserve last week. That leaves rookie Travis Homer, who posted 42 yards on eleven touches last week, as the Seahawks’ featured back.

To help bolster the running back crew, Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin both signed with the Seahawks. Beast Mode (Raiders) and Turbin (Colts) have not played since Week 6 last season. Left tackle Duane Brown is also out for the year, leaving backup George Fant to protect Russell Wilson's blind side.

Seahawks pass-rushing specialist Jadeveon Clowney and CB Shaquill Griffin are both expected to return after missing the last two games. San Francisco is near full health except for right guard Mike Person and defensive lineman Dee Ford, who will both miss this contest. Injury reports decidedly favor the 49ers.

Seahawks Look to Restore Home-Field Advantage

Holding a solid home-field advantage and playing in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, Seattle is just 4-3 SU and 2-5 ATS at CenturyLink Field this season. San Francisco has been money on the road, as the 49ers are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS as visitors this year. The lone straight-up loss was 20-17 to the Ravens in Baltimore during NFL Week 13 action. Weather won’t be a factor here as cool temperatures and a chance of showers, is the game day forecast in Seattle.

Seattle vs. San Francisco Final Thoughts and Pick

Given the Seahawks’ rash of injuries, plus its dismal defense, San Francisco has to feel pretty good about snapping its eight-game losing streak at CenturyLink Field. Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled the last two weeks but faces Seattle’s soft pass defense that’s allowing 263.5 yards per game. Not having to respect the run, the 49ers’ top-ranked pass defense should excel here. Lay the line and bet on San Francisco.

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3

Season Record: 34-52-2