Al Riveron, the senior vice president of officiating, confirmed that the final play of the NFC Wild-Card matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints was appropriately upheld after further review.

"We looked at all of the angles that FOX afforded us, and FOX gave us some great views," Riveron said to pool reporter Larry Holder following the game. "There is contact by both players, but none of that contact rises to the level of a foul. This is consistent with what we've done all year long, we left the ruling on the field. We let it stand."

The Vikings defeated the Saints after Kirk Cousins completed a four-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph in overtime. The play was reviewed for offensive pass interference before being upheld by the officials.

It did not take long for officials to confirm the touchdown via instant-play review. When asked if the play was clear enough for the call to be made so quickly, Riveron confirmed that the officials were comfortable with what was decided.

"Yes, FOX was great," Riveron said. "They gave us every angle that they had pertaining to the play. So, we're very comfortable with what we saw. Nothing came through afterward that we had not seen prior to making the ruling."

The Saints exit the playoffs one year after officials missed a pass interference call against the Rams in the NFC Championship game. The Rams went on to lose to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Vikings advanced to the NFC Divisional Round with their Wild-Card victory, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers.