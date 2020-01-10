The Packers are preparing for Sunday's NFC divisional round playoff game against the Seahawks but need a little help from fans to get the field ready.

The team requested 700 volunteers to help shovel snow at Lambeau Field as Green Bay has a 60% chance of snow accumulation on Saturday night, according to The Weather Channel.

On the team's official website, the Packers asked for shovelers to help with the process starting at 6 a.m. CT on Sunday. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour.

Any interested shovelers don't have to worry about bringing their own gear. The Packers will provide shovels to all volunteers. More information can be found on Green Bay's website.

Kickoff for the matchup between the Seahawks and Packers is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. There's a chance for snow during the game with light winds around five mph. The temperature is expected to be 22 degrees.