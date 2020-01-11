Now that Kirk Cousins has won a playoff game and silenced some of his critics, the Minnesota Vikings look to continue their unlikely playoff run Saturday when they face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. The 49ers are 4-1 in the playoffs vs. Vikings.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Jan. 11

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Cousins has been a lightning rod of debate regarding the Vikings from the moment he signed his three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract before the start of last season, and failing to make the playoffs in 2018 only heightened the intensity of the debate. Last Sunday’s game at New Orleans would prove to be a referendum of sorts, even perhaps a defining moment of his time there, and the eighth-year quarterback did enough without making any major mistakes to deliver a win.

The Vikings (11-6) overcame blowing a 10-point lead in the final 10:31 of regulation, recovering to defeat the Saints 26-20 in overtime. Cousins directed a nine-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the extra period, converting a key 3rd-and-1 with a 10-yard completion to Stefon Diggs and hooking up with Adam Thielen on a 43-yard pass to move the ball to the New Orleans 2-yard line.

On third down, Cousins found Kyle Rudolph in the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, giving Minnesota its first road playoff win since a 31-17 wild-card win at Green Bay in the 2005 postseason. Cousins completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and that one score.

Dalvin Cook, who missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury, rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 36 yards on three catches. Cousins and Thielen were in rhythm all game, with Thielen outperforming Saints No. 1 wide receiver Mike Thomas and totaling seven catches for 129 yards.

The Vikings defense did well keeping the Saints high-octane offense in front of them. Drew Brees completed 26 of 33 passes, but finished with only 208 yards and did not have a completion longer than 20 yards.

As the Vikings were pushed into an extra period, the 49ers (13-3) were enjoying the spoils of being NFC West champions and the top seed in the playoffs. San Francisco claimed its first division title since 2012 and its 13 wins were the most since going 14-2 in 1992.

The 49ers closed the regular season with back-to-back victories, including their showdown at Seattle in Week 17 to emerge atop the NFC West. Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as quarterback. Garoppolo threw 13 interceptions, but he also showed an ability to lead the 49ers to victory as opposed to simply being a game manager. Garoppolo is the beneficiary of a bruising running game that finished second in the league with 144.1 yards per game. The 49ers did not have a 1,000-yard rusher, but Raheem Mostert (772), Matt Breida (623) and Tevin Coleman (544) were able to carry the load.

Through the air, tight end George Kittle notched his second straight 1,000-yard season with 1,053 on 85 catches, and mid-season acquisition Emmanuel Sanders brought stability at the wide receiver position with 36 receptions for 502 yards and three TDs in 10 games. The wild card in San Francisco’s offense is rookie wideout Deebo Samuel, who had 57 catches for 802 yards.

While the offense impressed, it was the defense—anchored by a dominant front line—that led to a nine-game improvement in their record from 2018. After finishing last in the NFL with just seven takeaways, the 49ers recorded 27 this season, which was good enough for sixth. San Francisco recorded 48 sacks, 11 more than 2018, as Arik Armstead led the way with 10.

The defense got a boost during the bye week as linebacker Kwon Alexander returned to practice. He had been sidelined since suffering a torn pectoral muscle vs. Arizona in Week 9 and had 34 tackles and an interception in eight games.

