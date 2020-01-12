Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL conference championship games schedule is almost complete for teams that remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl title.

The Tennessee Titans will play the winner of Sunday's Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup in the AFC conference championship game on Sunday, Jan. 19.

In the NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the winner of Sunday afternoon's Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers duel.

The winners of each respective game will advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

Check out the conference championship games schedule below:

AFC Championship: Tennessee Titans vs. TBD, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers vs. TBD, 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX