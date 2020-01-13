Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Sunday evening.

Johnson learned of the news live on-air during halftime of Sunday's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised Johnson on-set with the honor.

As he was presented with the news, Johnson became emotional and was congratulated by his NFL on FOX colleagues. He then was choked up as he expressed his gratitude.

"The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that worked for me, all the great players that have played for me—they are the reason that I'm here," Johnson said.

In his five seasons as head coach in Dallas, Johnson led the Cowboys to two consecutive Super Bowl victories in 1992 and 1993. Johnson then went to the postseason three times as coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1996-99.

Prior to the NFL, Johnson spent ten seasons as coach of Oklahoma State and Miami. He led the Hurricanes to an undefeated season and national title in 1987.

"This is so special to me, because when you put in the work that we put in, it's nice to know people appreciate it," Johnson said.

Johnson joins Bill Cowher as part of the NFL's Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020 in acknowledgment of the league's 100th season. Cowher was announced as the first member of the Centennial Slate when he found out live-on air Saturday.

The rest of the 15-person Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020 will be revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 15 on "Good Morning Football."