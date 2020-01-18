Jason Garrett is reportedly staying in the NFC East.

Just weeks after getting fired from the Dallas Cowboys, Garrett has agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

In doing so, Garrett joins first-year head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Garrett had been part of the Cowboys' front office since 2007 when he joined as offensive coordinator. He was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator the next season, and acted as interim head coach in 2010 before being named head coach in 2011. He finished with an 85–67 record as head coach of the Cowboys, but won only two playoff games.

Judge, 38, has spent the last eight years with the New England Patriots as the special teams and wide receivers coach. Judge had an offer to become the head coach at his alma mater Mississippi State but decided on heading to the NFL.

He also worked under Nick Saban as a special teams assistant at Alabama from 2009-2011. In his career, Judge has three Super Bowl rings as a Patriots assistant and two BCS championships with Alabama.

Last season, the Giants ranked 18th out of 32 teams in terms of points for and finished 23 in yards. Despite the team's below-average production, however, they do have a number of promising young players on offense, including Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.

It seems likely that Garrett will call plays for the Giants in the upcoming season. Garrett, however, did not call plays last season in what turned out to be his final season in Dallas, instead letting first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore handle the play-calling duty. The Cowboys finished 2019 sixth in points for and first in total yards.

The two teams will meet twice during the 2020 regular season.

