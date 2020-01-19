Derrick Henry's rise to the NFL rushing title and national prominence began with his 188-yard effort while leading the Titans to a Week 10 victory over the Chiefs. Another such performance could put the Titans in the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years. Tennessee meets Kansas City for that privilege in Sunday's AFC title game.

Henry, who totaled 1,540 rushing yards and 16 TDs, has been a battering ram for the Titans (11-7) over the second half of the season and in Tennessee's two playoff victories. He totaled 377 yards in road wins over the Patriots and Ravens. Tennessee stunningly rolled to a 28-12 victory over top-seeded Baltimore last week, where Henry churned out 195 yards on 30 carries.

While Henry has run around and through opposing defenses, quarterback Ryan Tannehill has proven to be an effective game manager. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards with two touchdowns against the Ravens, and the Titans converted seven of 13 on third down. Tannehill is 15-for-29 for 160 yards with three touchdowns in the postseason.

Tennessee, which is in the AFC title game for the first time since losing to Oakland in 2003, has also displayed an opportunistic defense. While the Titans yielded 530 yards against Baltimore, much of what Lamar Jackson gained was negligible, as Tennessee forced three turnovers that led to 14 points.

The Titans are trying to become just the fifth team in NFL history to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl along with the Packers (2010), the Giants (2007), the Steelers (2005), and the Patriots (1985). The good news is they already have the confidence of beating Kansas City, rallying to beat the Chiefs 35-32 on Nov. 10.

Kansas City (13-4) were in panic mode last week after starting their divisional game against the Texans down 24-0. But, the team miraculously rallied to outscore Houston 51-7 over the last three quarters, eventually winning 51-31.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes put up 321 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 53 rushing yards. He became the first player in NFL history to have 300-plus passing yards, five-plus touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards in a playoff game.

Tight end Travis Kelce totaled 10 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to have three touchdowns in a single quarter in a playoff game when he did so in the second quarter.

The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to be tied or leading at halftime after having been down by 24 or more points. They are also the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by 20 or more points after being down by 20 or more points.

The Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. They have not been to the Super Bowl since defeating the Vikings in 1970. Prior to their overtime loss to New England at home last year, the Chiefs' only other conference final appearance since winning Super Bowl IV was a 30-13 loss to Buffalo in 1994.

