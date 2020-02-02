What Time Does Super Bowl LIV Halftime Start?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

The two shared teasers about their upcoming performance this past September when the news was announced. The duo published pictures of the other, complete with a gold Pepsi cuff on Shakira's upper arm and a Pepsi ring on Lopez's finger, plus a gold ring and necklace featuring the date of the game. Pepsi sponsors the halftime show.

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when the halftime show will start, but we can take an educated guess based on past years. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, which means halftime show will likely begin a bit after 8 p.m. ET.

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Maroon 5, with appearances by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Super Bowl halftime performances started as smaller productions, but after Michael Jackson headlined the 1993 show, the league made a more conscious effort to secure big name performers during the longer-than-normal halftime break.

Super Bowl halftime usually lasts anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, which can be more than twice as long as the traditional break time during regular season games. The longer halftime accommodates the lengthy halftime performance.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.