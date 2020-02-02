The Chiefs and 49ers are facing off for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since 1970. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is vying for the first Super Bowl title of his career.

The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl after a seven year hiatus. With a new general manager, coach and roster, the team has revamped themselves around the ground attack and their defense.

Keep up to date with Sports Illustrated for live updates throughout the game:

7:11 p.m. - Chiefs come right back, take 7-3 lead

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs marched down the field for a 15-play, 75 yard drive. Mahomes punched in a one-yard touchdown run to cap off the drive. The third-year quarterback also threw for 40 yards.

Mahomes ran on a 3rd-and-11 from their own 15-yard line and got the first, but fumbled

6:53 p.m. - San Francisco takes the early 3-0 lead

Robbie Gould sinks the 38-yard field goal to put the Niners on the board. That drive was 10 plays for 62 yards and chewed up 5:53. San Francisco got three first downs and went one-for-two on third downs. There is 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.

6:46 p.m. - Deebo Samuel with a 32-yard run

The first big play of the game. Deebo Samuel breaks it outside and brings it into Kansas City territory. It is the longest run ever by a receiver in Super Bowl history. First-and-10 at the Chiefs 40-yard line.

6:44 p.m. - Chiefs punt after opening drive stalls

The 49ers forced the Chiefs into a three-and-out on the first possession of the game. Richie James Jr. muffed the punt but promptly picked it up before the swarming Chiefs gunners could reach him. James Jr. did not fumble at all in the regular season. The 49ers will start at their own 18-yard line.

6:41 p.m. - 49ers kicks off to start the game.

We are under way. Mecole Hardman brings it out to the 26-yard line.

6:34 p.m. - San Francisco wins the coin toss and will defer to the second half.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will get the football first after the 49ers won the toss and elected to defer. Will Kansas City be able to get out to an early lead?

6:03 p.m. - The NFL honored Kobe Bryant before the start of the game

Both teams lined up at the 24-yard line for a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died tragically, along with eight others, in a helicopter accident last Sunday. A number of players also honored the fallen NBA legend before the game.

More From SI.com Team Sites:

49ers: Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers

Chiefs: 49ers Chiefs Key Matchups

49ers: How the 49ers Will Contain Travis Kelce