NFL Honors Kobe Bryant At Super Bowl LIV

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV matchup pitting the Chiefs against the 49ers, the NFL paid tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the other eight people who died suddenly last week in a helicopter crash.

The respective teams lined up at the 24-yard-line in honor Bryant for a moment of silence.

A number of players also paid tribute to Bryant before the game.

On Wednesday at the league's annual pre-Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the death of Bryant.

“I don’t think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant,” Goodell said, before sharing his own memories of the late NBA legend.

"I did have the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot to our world and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but as well as everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter.

"It’s hard to understand and it’s hard to process."

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Bryant's death remained a seemingly constant topic of conversation.

During the game's Opening Night event on Monday, a black and white photo of Bryant appeared on the jumbotron above Marlins Park and the crowd started chanting "Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!"

Countless players, including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, reflected on Bryant's death.

“Kobe, a great person. Just by the outpouring you understand his greatness,” Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Mondat. “Most of all, though, I care about his family. They’re still here and they’re going to get back into the swing of life and do great things."

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, 13, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., in which none of the nine passengers survived.

The group was on its way to a game at the Mamba Sports Academy. Two of Gianna's teammates were on board, along with three parents, an assistant coach and the pilot.

