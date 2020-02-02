How to Watch Super Bowl LIV Without Cable: Live Stream Chiefs vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.

Kansas City ended a 50-year drought without a Super Bowl appearance by beating the Titans in the AFC Championship. The 49ers will compete in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The game will be broadcast on FOX, but there are ways to stream it online. Here's what you need to know about the game's broadcast:

How to Watch Without Cable:

Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

After posting a dismal 4-12 record last year, San Francisco joins the Bengals and Rams as the only teams to advance to the Super Bowl one season after winning four games or fewer.

Meanwhile, after posting a 12-4 record last season and losing in the AFC Championship to New England, the Chiefs regrouped and reached the Super Bowl this year. Led by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs went 12-4 again this year and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs have been slight betting favorites heading into the game.

