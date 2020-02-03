Chiefs Favored to Repeat As Super Bowl Champions

The Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021.

The odds at Caesars Sportsbook were released after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took down the 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV after 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs started out as 6-1 favorites to win it all again. Their AFC rival Baltimore Ravens—led by newly appointed NFL MVP Lamar Jackson—are the second-highest favorites at 7-1. The 49ers have the highest odds out of any NFC team at 8-1.

The Saints (11-1) and Patriots (14-1) have the next highest odds. The two teams are facing relatively uncertain futures, with both Drew Brees and Tom Brady in free agency. Brees said he would "wait a month or so" before deciding whether or not he'll return to the NFL. The Patriots are reportedly willing to offer their superstar $30 million a year to return to the team for his 21st season, but his decision is also up in the air.

Next highest on the list are the Steelers (15-1), who have a formidable defense and will see their quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, return after missing most of last season with an elbow injury.

Below are Caesars' odds on which team will win Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.: