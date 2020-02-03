John W. McDonough

The 2017 Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year Maxwell "Bunchie" Young was the star of the NFL 100 commercial that led into Super Bowl LIV.

Young's blazing speed was shown throughout the commercial as the football and track-and-field star ran a kick return past various NFL stars and legends. As Young zoomed by, players such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Christian McCaffrey told him to "Take it to the house, kid!"

The commercial ended with Young running onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Now 13 years old, Young's electrifying touchdown runs have caught the interest of college recruiters. Prior to being named SI SportsKid of the Year, Young received a scholarship offer from the University of Illinois to play football.

