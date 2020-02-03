Tom Brady's Thursday night cryptic tweet with a photo on Gillette Stadium's field ended up being for a Hulu Super Bowl commercial.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo hinted that Brady's tweet was a commercial tease.

"And me? I'm not going anywhere," Brady says in the video.

The Raiders will reportedly pursue Brady if he doesn't re-sign with New England before free agency starts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that New England is willing to pay its star QB in excess of $30 million per year to keep him. However, if Brady returns, he'll want the Patriots to add more weapons to their roster.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on March 18. It would mark the first time in his 20-year career that he hits the market. At 42 years old, Brady has conducted several interviews and made it clear that he still intends to play next season.

