Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't a free agent yet, but he's already receiving plenty of interest from other teams.

The Raiders will reportedly pursue Brady if he doesn't re-sign with New England before free agency starts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

League sources told Schefter that Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants Brady on his team. Gruden is known to be a great recruiter, and he's a big fan of the six-time Super Bowl champion. If Brady went to the Raiders, he would bring credibility and plenty of marketing opportunities to the franchise in its new Las Vegas home.

According to Schefter, the Patriots are expected "to want to have a decision made" on Brady before the free-agent signing period begins on March 18. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that New England is willing to pay its star QB in excess of $30 million per year to keep him. However, if Brady returns, he'll want the Patriots to add more weapons to their roster.

The Raiders can provide a strong offense built around Brady with rookie running back Josh Jacobs and receivers Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Their offensive line also includes his former Patriots teammate Trent Brown (OT).

Last month, Brady visited Las Vegas for UFC 246 and spoke to Raiders owner Mark Davis at the event. Photos of their conversation sparked plenty of buzz on social media. Brady kept the frenzy over his impending decision going after he tweeted a cryptic photo of him either entering or exiting a stadium.

Brady is reportedly prepared to meet with teams as a free agent, and the Chargers are also among those expected to make a pitch to him. If he returns to the Patriots, it will be his 21st season with the team.

More From Patriot Maven:

Watch: Here's What Stephon Gilmore Said After Winning DPOY

Jason McCourty: 'I Definitely Plan on Playing Next Year'