Ron Rivera Raises More Than $30K in Yard Sale of Panthers Items for Charity

Ron Rivera's memories from his time with the Carolina Panthers might last, but his stuff from his tenure won't. At least not with him.

On Saturday, Rivera and his wife, Stephanie, held a yard sale at the Humane Society of Charlotte, where they raised more than $30,000 toward a new campus and research facility for one of their favorite charities in the city.

According to ESPN, around 3,000 people stood in line and took advantage of the opportunity to purchase Rivera's old items. Countless T-shirts Rivera had made with inspirational and promotional slogans were on sale, as were the military paraphernalia he acquired working with the USO of North Carolina and the shoes he wore on the sidelines.

Items from his first win in 2011, first playoff win in 2014 and win in London this past season were also up for purchase.

"This is kind of our swan song, our last opportunity to really say thank you one more time,'' Rivera told ESPN.

Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and Cam Newton also contributed items to the sale.

Carolina fired Rivera on Dec. 3 after nine seasons with the team. He led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 regular-season record, while also going 3–4 in the playoffs. Carolina won three NFC South titles during Rivera's tenure and the 2015 NFC Championship en route to its Super Bowl 50 appearance against the Broncos.

On Jan. 1, the Redskins officially hired Rivera as their next head coach. Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden after getting off to an 0-5 start and relieved Bruce Allen from his role as head of football operations as well.

Next year, the Redskins will look to improve on their 3-13 record in 2019, their worst mark since 2013.