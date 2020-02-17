Trade rumors involving Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay are heating up.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions have spoken to multiple teams about a potential trade for Slay.

Any team that acquires Slay would have to offer the Pro Bowler a new deal and compensate Detroit, reports Schefter.

Slay has been rumored to be on the trading block since last fall, and the Lions must decide if they will trade him, sign him to an extension or make him play out the final year of his deal. He is set to make $10 million in base salary in 2020.

The Lions could potentially receive a Day 2 draft pick in exchange for trading Slay.

Last offseason, Detroit rejected his bid for a new contract, and Slay chose to skip voluntary spring workouts and mandatory June minicamp. The 29-year-old reported to training camp on time.

Slay finished his strong 2019 campaign with two interceptions, 46 tackles and 13 passes defensed, and made his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

More From SI's team sites:

Lions' Draft Night Trade Options

Do the Lions' Core Group of Young Players Measure Up?