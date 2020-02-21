Baltimore Ravens left guard Bradley Bozeman can tackle anything—even a 72-ounce steak.

While traveling cross country on his anti-bullying campaign, Bozeman stopped at the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. He demolished a 4.5-pound steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and butter roll in 50 minutes for a dinner challenge at the restaurant.

"I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn't think it was going to be that tough," Bozeman told ESPN. "The last bite was rough. It was really rough."

Bozeman became the 9,828th person to finish the hour-long challenge out of the 110,000 people who have attempted it. The Alabama product received a free meal and T-shirt as his prize.

His secret to downing the meal? Bozeman said he switched from using steak sauce to honey midway through the challenge.

In case the steak and all of its accoutrements weren't enough, Bozeman celebrated with a few bites of carrot cake after dinner.

