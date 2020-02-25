NFL teams are meeting in Indianapolis this week ahead of the NFL combine to scout potential players to draft.

On Tuesday, general managers addressed the media to discuss their teams' decisions ahead of the draft as well as the start of free agency on March 18.

Some teams face decisions about offering new contracts to players, such as the Titans' choice to keep running back Derrick Henry or let him hit the free agent market. Other teams like the Buccaneers have to decide to place the franchise tag on top players like quarterback Jameis Winston.

The NFL draft will take place on April 23, and teams can bolster their rosters with young talent, too. There's plenty of moves to be made in the coming months.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the NFL: