NFL Combine News and Notes: The Latest on Derrick Henry's Contract, Tua's Pro Day Plans
NFL teams are meeting in Indianapolis this week ahead of the NFL combine to scout potential players to draft.
On Tuesday, general managers addressed the media to discuss their teams' decisions ahead of the draft as well as the start of free agency on March 18.
Some teams face decisions about offering new contracts to players, such as the Titans' choice to keep running back Derrick Henry or let him hit the free agent market. Other teams like the Buccaneers have to decide to place the franchise tag on top players like quarterback Jameis Winston.
The NFL draft will take place on April 23, and teams can bolster their rosters with young talent, too. There's plenty of moves to be made in the coming months.
Check out the latest news and rumors from around the NFL:
- Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team has not decided if they will use a franchise tag on QB Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay wants to see what other players are available as tags are being applied around the NFL. (Field Yates, ESPN)
- Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said "the possibility is real" that QB Ben Roethlisberger will be even better after recovering from his elbow surgery. (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
- Giants GM Dave Gettleman said he is open to trading the No. 4 draft pick if it's in the team's "best interest." (Madelyn Burke, Sports Illustrated)
- Vikings GM Rick Spielman shot down rumors that wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not play for the team next season. (Nick Shook, NFL.com)
- Colts GM Chris Ballard said left tackle Anthony Castonzo will return after considering retirement. Indianapolis is working on a contract for him. (Field Yates, ESPN) Ballard also said the team needs more QBs after going 7–9 last season with Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter after Andrew Luck retired. (Stephen Holder, The Athletic)
- Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is planning to get medical clearance and throw on his own Pro Day on April 9. Tagovailoa is recovering from a season-ending hip dislocation. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- LSU QB Joe Burrow denied the narrative that he wouldn't play for the Bengals if they drafted him with the top pick. "I'll play for whoever drafts me," he said. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said the team is planning to allow starters Austin Hooper and De’Vondre Campbell to test free agency. Atlanta expects both players will receive large contracts in free agency, although the team hasn't ruled out keeping them for the right price. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Titans GM Jon Robinson said the team will try to do everything they can to keep pending free agent running back Derrick Henry. (Erik Bacharach, The Tennessean)