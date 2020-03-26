Top prospect rankings by positions: QB | RB | WR | TE

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Over three seasons at Oklahoma, Lamb caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging 19.0 yards per catch. He improved every year, highlighted by his success in 2019 (62/1327/14). Over the last two seasons, he returned 41 punts as well for 397 yards.

His speed (4.5 forty yard dash) and strength (11 reps in the bench press at the NFL combine) fell short of the top wide receivers in this year’s class. Lamb may struggle against press coverage, but his feel for space and patience will create many wins at the line of scrimmage if tested. He plays with a variance in play speed, helping his ability to get open when the ball is in the air. This style of play adds value to his game at the goal line.

Lamb has excellent hands while showing explosiveness in the open field. His route running needs some work, which I’m sure he’ll add to his bag of tricks at the next level. Even though he needs to add more bulk and strength, Lamb will break tackles with an uncanny feel to set up defenders in the open field.

Some may view him as a one-dimensional speed threat, but the depth of his game and skill set will reach a much higher level. I’m thinking of a smaller version of Randy Moss in the deep passing game with the foundation of an Antonio Brown in the open field.

Prediction: New York Jets (1.11)

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jeudy worked more as a traditional receiver in 2019, where he relied on his route running to get open. Many of his catches were in the flat or coming back to the quarterback, which led to less explosiveness after the catch. When able to secure passes going forward, his speed and acceleration become more disruptive. Jeudy doesn’t have the same explosiveness when caught flat-footed with the ball trying to make defenders miss.

His release projects well while having the speed (4.45 forty yard dash) to test a defender deep. Jeudy needs to add some bulk (6-foot-1 and 195 pounds) to help combat physical corners. He also grades lower than expected with his short-area quickness.

Over his last two seasons at Alabama, Jeudy caught 145 passes for 2,479 yards and 24 TDs over 28 games. The Tide used him as more of a big-play wide receiver in 2018 (68/1315/14) than last year (77/1163/10).

Prediction: Oakland (1.12)

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins has been a great talent at every level of his career. He glides past defenders and has the height (6-foot-4) to win most jump balls against lesser competition. His natural edge at most stops may have restricted some of his development as a route runner.

Based on overall gifts, Higgins ranks among the best in the game, coming into the NFL in 2020. His success at the next level comes down to how much greatness he wants to achieve, which requires hard work. I’d like to see more fire off his release in press coverage with the desire to win every pass pattern out of the break. Without an improvement in the subtle movements of the game within his pass routes, Higgins won’t reach his expected potential (elite WR1).

Over the last two seasons at Clemson, he finished with similar outputs (59/936/12 and 59/1167/13) while playing for a top college team.

Prediction: Denver Broncos (1.15)

WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Ruggs brings elite speed (4.27 forty) to the passing game, but he only had 98 catches for 1,716 yards and 24 TDs over four seasons. He did score a touchdown once every four times he touched the ball.

In 2018, Ruggs worked his way up the depth chart as the WR2. He hauled in 46 receptions in Alabama’s offense, but he had to compete with WR Jaylen Waddle (45/848/7), TE Irv Smith (44/710/7), and WR Devonta Smith (42/693/6) for targets. Last year Ruggs slipped to WR3 (40/746/7) with his best success coming in Week 3 (6/122/1) and Week 4 (4/148/2). WR Devonta Smith (68/1256/14) pushed his way past him on the depth chart while WR Jerry Jeudy (77/1163/10) regressed slightly.

His lack of resume will push him down draft boards, but there is no questioning Ruggs’ talent. His hands will be assets while proving to be a player that can be used at all levels of the offense. Ruggs will be viable on bubble screens, slants, and deep end cuts where his speed creates impact plays. He’ll break tackles and yards after the catch. Alabama used his speed on quick-hitting plays as well at the goal line.

Ruggs is slightly undersized (5”11” and 188 lbs.), which will hurt him against press coverage out of the gate. His rhythm and route running will create plenty of chances at the next level.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings (1.25)

WR Lavaiska Shenault Jr., Colorado

The wide receiver with size (6’2” and 220 lbs.) in this year’s draft is Shenault. He played at the highest level in 2018 (1,126 combined yards with 11 TDs and 86 catches) over nine games while missing time with toe and shoulder injuries that both required surgery. Last year his production in the passing game (56/764/4) had a sharp decline, though he did maintain some value as a runner (23/161/2). Shenault's rushing yards came on direct snaps. In March, he had surgery to repair a core issue.

Shenault has the physical look of a Larry Fitzgerald or DeAndre Hopkins while owning similar hands. He can’t match the two elite wide receivers in his route running or resume. His speed (4.58 forty) works for his build while owning an edge in strength. Shenault plays with plenty of heart and fight, but his need for punishing contact does invite injury risk.

His next step is developing his release while working on his timing and motions within the route tree. Tempting player for sure as some of his skill set and traits can’t be taught.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles (2.21)

