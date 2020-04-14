2020 NFL Prop Bet: How Many Interceptions Will Tom Brady Throw?

Now arriving in Tampa Bay, here's some prop bet help for how many interceptions Tom Brady will throw in the 2020 NFL season.

The biggest story of the NFL offseason has been Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still hard to believe the GOAT is in Tampa! With no live sports going on, bettors are turning to the NFL futures and player prop markets to find some action. The FanDuel Sportsbook has an interesting prop on how many interceptions Tampa Tom will throw in 2020. The number is set at 10.5. This is not (yet) a heavily bet prop, so the juice is -110 on both sides.

In his last ten seasons with New England, Brady has only thrown over ten interceptions three times. Protecting the football has been critical to the success of the Patriots for years. Last season Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston led the league in passing yards (5,190). That number is impressive, but Winston also threw a staggering 30 interceptions. Brady won't come anywhere close to that total, but in a Bruce Arians's offense, the football will be in the air a lot.

Last season the Buccaneers attempted 630 passes, surprisingly the Patriots attempted 620 passes last season. Even with that high number of attempts, Brady still only threw fewer than ten interceptions.

There could be a learning curve for Brady in Tampa as he gets accustomed to a new system with new players, but as our SI Buccaneers reporter Luke Easterling writes, "The move still may have some scratching their heads but to Brady, it seems to make perfect sense". Last season, nine NFL teams passed the ball more than 600 times, and only two of those nine quarterbacks had fewer than ten interceptions: Brady and Carson Wentz.

The Play: Under 10.5 (-110)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

2020 NFL Draft Betting: Which Kicker Gets Drafted First?

When Will CJ Henderson Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will J.K. Dobbins Be Drafted?

Will ACC or Pac-12 Have More First-Rounders in 2020 NFL Draft?

When Will Derrick Brown Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

Should You Bet on Russell Wilson to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

Bet on These 3 NFL Teams to Make the Playoffs