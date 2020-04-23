The Atlanta Falcons stumbled out of the gate last season, getting off to a 1-7 start through eight games. Atlanta recovered somewhat, going 6-2 in the final half of its season—tied for the best record in the NFC during that span—to finish the year with a 7-9 record for the second consecutive year. The Falcons missed the postseason for the second straight year.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Falcons used their two first-round selections on offensive lineman, selecting guard Chris Lindstrom and No. 14 and tackle Kaleb McGary at No. 31. The team did not have a pick until the fourth round, however, when it selected cornerback Kendall Sheffield. It added defensive end John Cominsky at the end of the fourth round. In the fifth round, Atlanta selected running back Qadree Ollison and cornerback Jordan Miller. It concluded its draft by taking running back Marcus Green.

According to The MMQB's NFC South team needs, the Falcons have an urgent need at cornerback and could use a more consistent force on their pass rush. Linebacker is another place Atlanta could look to improve early-on as the depth behind Foyesade Oluokun and Deion Jones is nonexistent. A consistent slot receiver is another positional void that could be filled in the upcoming draft.

