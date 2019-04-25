The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2018 season a disappointing 7–9 after another injury-riddled year on defense.

Despite the poor finish, the Falcons will turn to the draft to bolster their roster into one capable of representing the NFC in Super Bowl 54. The team has Matt Ryan and Devonta Freeman leading the offense, allowing Atlanta to focus on rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines this offseason.

During last year's draft, the Falcons selected wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the 26th-overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below, including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit. (Check out draft needs for all 32 teams.)

Here's the full list of picks the Falcons hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 14 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 45 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 79 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 117 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 137 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 152 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 172 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 186 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 230 overall)