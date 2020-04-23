The Raiders became unexpected playoff contenders in 2019 but fell short of those expectations and finished 7–9.

The team took a huge hit before the season even started when it released Antonio Brown after a string of dramatic incidents. The Raiders dealt with injuries throughout the season and a lack of weapons. According to the MMQB's AFC West team needs, Las Vegas is still in need of a pass rusher and could target LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson in the draft. Due to the void left by Brown, the Raiders could also consider selecting wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and CeeDee Lamb.

Last year, the Raiders added depth all over the field with first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram. The team drafted six other players in later rounds, including WR Hunter Renfrow who proved to be a key member of its offense.

The Raiders will pick No. 12 in this year's first round. A full list of Las Vegas' picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.