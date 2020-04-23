The Los Angeles Chargers entered 2019 looking to improve on their 2018 campaign which saw the club go 12-4. But the Chargers got off to a 2-5 start in 2019 and went just 3-6 the rest of the season, missing the playoffs and finishing in last place in the AFC West.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Chargers selected defensive tackle Jerry Tillery in the first round. They added safety Nasir Adderley in the second round and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins in the third round. Between the fourth and seventh rounds, the Chargers made just four picks. They selected linebacker Drue Tranquill, quarterback Easton Stick, linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton.

According to the MMQB's AFC South team needs, the Chargers already have a pretty well rounded roster entering next season, but could lose a number of their top players in free agency in 2021, creating a number of long-term questions. They enter this draft potentially looking to select their QB of the future, following the departure of Philip Rivers. Left tackle and linebacker are also other areas of needs as they look to their

The Chargers will pick No. 6 in the first round this year. A full list of Los Angeles' picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.