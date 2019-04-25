The Los Angeles Chargers finished last season 12–4. They broke a four-year playoff drought, reaching the AFC Divisional round prior to bowing out.

The Chargers will hope to continue their strong play next season, which will mark their third under head coach Anthony Lynn.

Last year, Los Angeles selected Florida State defensive back Derwin James with the 17th pick of the 2018 draft. He went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in addition to an All-Pro nod.

How will the Chargers use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks Los Angeles holds in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28 (No. 28 overall)

Round 2, Pick 28 (No. 60 overall)

Round 3, Pick 27 (No. 92 overall)

Round 4, Pick 34 (No. 131 overall)

Round 5, Pick 28 (No. 167 overall)

Round 6, Pick 27 (No. 202 overall)

Round 7, Pick 28 (No. 244 overall)

See every NFL team's 2019 picks by clicking the links below.

Arizona Cardinals | Atlanta Falcons | Baltimore Ravens | Buffalo Bills | Carolina Panthers | Chicago Bears | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Dallas Cowboys | Denver Broncos | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Kansas City Chiefs | Los Angeles Chargers | Los Angeles Rams | Miami Dolphins | Minnesota Vikings | New England Patriots | New Orleans Saints | New York Giants | New York Jets | Oakland Raiders | Philadelphia Eagles | Pittsburgh Steelers | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tennessee Titans | Washington Redskins