Injuries were the dominant theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2019 season, particularly after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hurt his throwing elbow in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the season. As a result, Pittsburgh started just 1-5. While at one point in the year it won seven of eight games, Pittsburgh finished the year 8-8 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive year.

In the 2019 NFL draft, Pittsburgh selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush in the first round at No. 10. The Steelers then added wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Justin Layne in the third round. Between the fourth and seventh rounds, Pittsburgh drafted running back Benny Snell Jr., tight end Zach Gentry, defensive end Sutton Smith, defensive end Isaiah Buggs, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and offensive tackle Derwin Gray.

According to The MMQB's AFC North team needs, the Steelers could use additional wide receiver talent to pair up with star wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Another offensive lineman to sure up what has been a stable group could be another option. On defense, GM Kevin Colbert could look to find another nose tackle for the middle of the team's front and while Pittsburgh has Joe Haden on the left and Steven Nelson on the right of its defensive backfield, adding additional cornerbacks could be an area to target.

Pittsburgh enters the draft without a first-round pick. A full list of Pittsburgh's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.