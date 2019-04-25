The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2018 after finishing with a 9-6-1 record.

The Steelers lost Le'Veon Bell to the Jets in free agency and traded Antonio Brown to the Raiders in return for draft picks, so younger players like James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster, in addition to veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, will try to lead a new-look Pittsburgh offense back to the playoffs in Mike Tomlin's 13th season as head coach.

In last year's draft, the Steelers selected Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds in the first round.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Steelers hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, pick 20 (No. 20 overall)

Round 2, pick 20 (No. 52 overall)

Round 3, pick 2 (No. 66 overall)

Round 3, pick 19 (No. 83 overall)

Round 4, pick 20 (No. 122 overall)

Round 5, pick 3 (No. 141 overall)

Round 6, pick 2 (No. 175 overall)

Round 6, pick 19 (No. 192 overall)

Round 6, pick 34 (No. 207 overall)

Round 7, pick 5 (No. 219 overall)