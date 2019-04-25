Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Follow along here to keep up with the Steelers' 2019 draft. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 25, 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2018 after finishing with a 9-6-1 record.

The Steelers lost Le'Veon Bell to the Jets in free agency and traded Antonio Brown to the Raiders in return for draft picks, so younger players like James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster, in addition to veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, will try to lead a new-look Pittsburgh offense back to the playoffs in Mike Tomlin's 13th season as head coach. 

In last year's draft, the Steelers selected Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds in the first round. 

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below. 

Here's the full list of picks the Steelers hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made. 

Round 1, pick 20 (No. 20 overall)

Round 2, pick 20 (No. 52 overall)

Round 3, pick 2 (No. 66 overall)

Round 3, pick 19 (No. 83 overall)

Round 4, pick 20 (No. 122 overall)

Round 5, pick 3 (No. 141 overall)

Round 6, pick 2 (No. 175 overall)

Round 6, pick 19 (No. 192 overall)

Round 6, pick 34 (No. 207 overall)

Round 7, pick 5 (No. 219 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message