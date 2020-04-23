Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski thanked Bill Belichick and the Patriots in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years," Gronkowski wrote (sic). "Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, thank you both as well my former teammates for everything over the years."

Gronkowski was traded to the Buccaneers for a 2020 fourth-round pick on Tuesday. He will reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa on March 20.

Brady and Gronkowski are perhaps the most prolific quarterback-tight end combination in NFL history. The duo won three Super Bowls together, and Gronkowski's 79 touchdown receptions are the most in the NFL since 2010.

Gronkowski said he is "pumped," to get to Tampa Bay and begin the next phase of his career.

"Now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career," Gronkowski wrote. "I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season. I’m back and ready to lay a smack."