Despite going just 9-7 in the 2019 regular season, the Tennessee Titans went on a deep postseason run, knocking off the Patriots and Ravens before falling in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs. They nearly reached their first Super Bowl in 20 years, but the team's surprise run ended as a result of their 35-24 loss in Arrowhead Stadium.

In the 2019 NFL draft, Tennessee added defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first round. They then added wide receiver A.J. Brown in the second round and guard Nate Davis in the third round. The Titans had just three picks in the remaining four rounds of the draft, where they selected safety Amani Hooker, linebacker D'Andre Walker and linebacker David Long Jr.

According to the MMQB's AFC South team needs, the Titans will look for a replacement at right tackle following the departure of Jack Conklin via free agency. Another potential area where the Titans could use additional depth is running back as star running back Derrick Henry is back on a one-year franchise tag deal. Defensively, the Titans are in need of additional cornerback depth following the departure of slot corner Logan Ryan via free agency. A week before the draft, Ryan reminded unsigned. Tennessee could also look to address its defensive line holes following the departures of Jurrell Casey, Austin Johnson and Brent Urban.

The Titans will pick No. 29 in the first round this year. A full list of Tennessee's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.