Tennessee Titans NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

Follow along here to keep up with the Titans' 2019 draft. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 25, 2019

After qualifying for the postseason in 2017, the Tennessee Titans missed the playoffs in 2018 after finishign the regular season with a 9-7 record. 

The Titans dealt with a myraid of injuries last season, most notably to starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. Entering Mike Vrabel's second season as head coach, keeping Mariota healthy will be a priority as the Titans look to make a jump to the postseason. 

In last year's draft, the Titans selected linebacker Rashaan Evans from Alabama in the first round. 

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below, including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit.

Here's the full list of picks the Titans hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made. 

Round 1, pick 19 (No. 19 overall):

Round 2, pick 19 (No. 51 overall): 

Round 3, pick 18 (No. 82 overall):

Round 4, pick 19 (No. 121 overall):

Round 5, pick 19 (No. 157 overall): 

Round 6, pick 15 (No. 188 overall):

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message