QB Jake Fromm Drafted by Buffalo Bills in Fifth Round

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Fromm declared for the draft after his junior season with the Bulldogs. During his three years, the quarterback totaled 78 touchdowns to 18 interceptions with 63.3% completion.

In his freshman season, Fromm led Georgia to the 2018 College Football Playoff title game. The Bulldogs held a 13–0 lead at halftime of the contest but ultimately fell to Alabama in overtime, 26–23.

Georgia finished the 2019 season with an 11–2 record before missing the College Football Playoff and finishing fifth in the final ranking of the year. After winning the Sugar Bowl, Fromm finished his final season in Athens with a total of 24 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Fromm held a 17–1 record against the SEC East and was the first Georgia quarterback to record three straight victories over Florida in Jacksonville. He leaves the Bulldogs as the all-time leader in completion percentage and second in wins (36) as a starter, behind David Greene, despite playing just three seasons.

Fromm is the first quarterback drafted by Buffalo since the selection of Josh Allen in 2018. The Bills took DE AJ Epenesa, RB Zack Moss and WR Gabriel Davis before selecting Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Buffalo finished last season with a 10–6 record before suffering an overtime loss in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans.

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.