Plenty of fans are spending Saturday afternoon watching the NFL draft while lounging in their favorite chair, and you can add commissioner Roger Goodell to that list.

During ESPN's broadcast of the third round of the draft, Trey Wingo checked in with Goodell to get his thoughts on how the big event's progressing. Fans were surprised to see Goodell wearing a T-shirt and chilling in his chair. The interview from Goodell's basement provided some interesting insight into the commissioner's interests.

Items arranged around his man cave included a collection of presidential biographies, a framed photo of his dog and a "Love" coffee cup. He also shared that he's been passing time during the quarantine by eating cupcakes and doing chores around the house. Honestly, Goodell is starting to sound pretty relatable right now.

The commissioner has been getting increasingly casual over the three days of the NFL draft. On night one, he kicked off the event wearing a button-up and blazer but made a random wardrobe choice later in the night. People started to worry that Goodell wouldn't last through all seven rounds when he began calling picks from his chair late Friday night.

The virtual draft has delivered plenty of quirky moments this weekend. Henry Ruggs III celebrated his first-round selection by the Raiders in his bathrobe, while Tua Tagovailoa decided he didn't need a red carpet to rock his draft day suit. On night two, Guy Fieri took the draft on a detour to Flavortown and Bill Belichick's dog stepped in to make a second-round pick for the Patriots.

