NFL Rumors: Vikings' Possible Trade for Trent Williams 'Off the Table' Following Second-Round Pick

While the Vikings had extensive conversations with Washington about left tackle Trent Williams, a possible deal is now "off the table" following Minnesota's selection of Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland at No. 58 overall, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the teams had been talking for "months" about a potential deal.

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported that Washington had "talked to multiple teams," about a potential trade of left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams held out through the 2019 offseason and first half of last year's regular season before he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early November. He has one year remaining on his current deal and would make $12.5 million in 2020.

Cleveland was a first-team All-Mountain West Conference as both a sophomore and a junior. He started 13 games at his left tackle spot in his final season with the Broncos.

