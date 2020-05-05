Odell Beckham Jr. Predicts 2020 Will Be One of His 'Best Seasons'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham opened up about his surgery and predicted that the upcoming NFL season would be one of his "best seasons" in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

Beckham underwent surgery in January to repair a hip and groin injury that hindered his production last season. He finished the year with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

"Right now what I'm trying to do is hit the reset button," Beckham said. "Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season. I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster—this is my time. That's all."

Beckham's name was floated in trade rumors ahead of the draft, but Browns chief strategic officer Paul DePodesta shot down any speculation. He said, "the idea we'd take away from that core doesn't make sense and is not something we're exploring."

Beckham is heading into his second season with the Browns. The Giants traded him to Cleveland in March 2019 for a first-round draft pick, a third-round draft pick and Jabrill Peppers.